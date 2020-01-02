|
Mr David Rouse Barlow Mr David Rouse of Barlow has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 70.
Born in Boythorpe, Chesterfield, David was a local resident for 43 years.
He worked as a construction engineer, semi retired up to December 2018.
His interests included DIY, projects in wood and metalwork.
David leaves his wife Susan Rouse, daughter Sarah, son David and five grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 11.30am. Donations in David's memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 23820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020