Mr David Skinner Wingerworth Lifelong Derbyshire resident Mr David Robert Skinner of Wingerworth has passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 72.
Born in Youlgreave, David lived in Wingerworth for 45 years.
He worked for Derbyshire Constabulary for 30 years, retiring as Police Inspector in 1997.
He continued working in Traffic Management, formally retiring at age 60.
David Loved gardening, choir, quizzing and caravaning.
He spent many years volunteering at Wingerworth Scout Group, finally in the capacity as Group Scout Leader.
David was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Marjorie) in 2016.
He leaves son Robert, daughter Lisa and grandchildren James and Alexandra.
A private service will be held at a date to be arranged.
A memorial service will be planed for a date in the future.
Funeral Directors : J E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield
(01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020