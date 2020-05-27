|
David Stansall Clay Cross David Stansall of Holmegate, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 63.
He has been a resident locally for over 40 years.
David had a few jobs, he was a carpet cleaner for many years, a hospital porter at Chesterfield Royal and a forklift truck driver, her retired in the 1990's due to ill health.
His hobbies and interests included walking, going on holidays, cars and pottering in his garden. He also loved music: Meatloaf (Bat out of hell) and Anything by Queen were his two favourites
David was predeceased by his sisters Janice and Rita. He leaves behind his nephews Owen, Merlin, Matthew and Brent as well as other family members.
David also leaves his partner of 24 years Marie and 7 year old twin granddaughters Holly and Charley.
A private service as per his wishes has taken place.
Funeral Directors Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 27, 2020