David Turner Notice
Mr David Turner Holmewood Lifelong Holmewood resident
Mr David Ralph Turner has passed away at home on May 1, 2020, aged 67.
David was employed at Bramley Vale Drift Mine, then at Warsop Main Colliery until mine closed.
He was interested in all kinds of music and liked to watch football on tv, he also liked socialising with his many friends at the Holmewood Miners Welfare.
David leaves sisters Betty and Ann, brothers John and Alan, nieces and nephews Mary, Tricia, Anthony, Peter, Vincent, Steven, Rita, Mathew, Paul, Barry, Barbara, Chris and the late Ian. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Joan, Kath, Brenda, George and Ivor.
The funeral service takes place on May 18, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 10.00am.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
