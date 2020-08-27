Home

David Wadsley Notice
Mr David Alan Wadsley Duckmanton Mr David Alan Wadsley of Duckmanton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 72 years.
Born in Staveley, David has been a lifelong local resident.
David worked as a Miner,
Taxi Driver and Coach Driver.
He enjoyed karaoke, crosswords and playing bingo.
David leaves behind his children Niel, Darrel and Marie, grandchildren Alice and Millie, brother Chris and sisters Sandra and Pam.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 1st September at 10.50am at Brimington Crematorium.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020
