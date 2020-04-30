|
Mr David Wain Grassmoor Mr David Wain of Grassmoor has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 61.
Born in Chesterfield, David was a local resident for 34 years.
He was a production manager at IKO, Claycross and spent 10 years serving in the Navy before moving to Grassmoor.
David enjoyed travelling to different places and spending time with family as a loving father and grandfather.
David leaves his wife Hilary, children Jennie, Rebecca and Miles and grandchildren Liam, Keenan, Caine, Kyra, Jayden and Olivia. He also leaves his mum Ann, brother Robert and sister Denise.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 5, 2020
at 3.00pm.
Funeral Directors:J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020