Mr David Walker Matlock Mr David William Walker of Darley Dale, Matlock has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Born in Liverpool, David was a local resident for 40 years.
He was employed as a Human Resources Manager from 1986 to1992 at Coal Products, Wingerworth, 1980 to 1986 as Personnel Officer at Coal Products.
David was interested in birds, ships, navel ships and war games, languages and political geography.
David was predeceased by his wife Diane Elizabeth Walker. He leaves son Thomas, and daughter Catriona (Katie).
The funeral service takes place on April 29, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: The Co-op Funeralcare, 15 Firs Parade, Matlock.
(01629 580076)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
