B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
14:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Denice Keen Notice
Mrs Denice Keen Newbold Mrs Denice Keen of Newbold has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield aged 66.
Born in Grassmoor, Denice has been a lifelong local resident.
Denice worked as a Carer for Serendipity Healthcare, previously at Auto Windscreens and was a former Hairdresser.
Denice enjoyed family holidays, spending time with her family and was a devoted mum to her son Dean. Denice enjoyed socialising and dining out, quizzes and caring for others.
Denice was predeceased by her husband Mick. She leaves behind her son Dean and his partner Rowan, parents Nancy and Dennis Thompson, sister Pam and brother-in-law Roger, nephew Sean and his wife Claire.
Funeral Service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 7th August at 2.50pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020
