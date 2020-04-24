|
Denis Kelly Chesterfield Denis was born 9.12.1930 in Bandon, County Cork, Ireland the 7th of 10 children to Edward Patrick and Hannah Kelly. After leaving school he became a messenger boy before joining the Irish Army at 16. After serving for 3 years in Ireland, he came to England where he and two of his brothers joined the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers for five years seeing service in both Kenya and Suez. As a young man he was a talented Hurley player and cross country runner. After leaving the army he came to Chesterfield with his brothers and joined Chesterfield Corporation transport as a bus conductor, then driver. He met his wife Jean Allen shortly after arriving in Chesterfield and they married in 1958 having 4 lovely children. Denis was a gentleman in all senses of the word and his life focused on his wife and children. When not working Denis loved gardening and his late father in law used to say "if he planted a matchstick it would grow". His children were a source of great pride and he loved nothing more than when they would all come together. Denis and Jean were lucky to be able to celebrate their 61st year of marriage in June 2019. Denis is survived by his wife Jean, four children Lorraine, Linda, Karen and Kevin. Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren his brother Eoin and sister Agnes. Denis will always be remembered for his humour and was as his son said "a great family man, who was respected and who would always try to help, no matter what". He passed away peacefully on Friday 17th April at 12:40am. Nec Aspera Terrant (By Difficulties Undaunted).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020