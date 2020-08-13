|
Mr Denis Woolley Inkersall Mr Denis Woolley of Inkersall has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76 years.
Born in Clowne and lived in Inkersall most of his life.
Denis worked as an Electrician at Renishaw Foundry starting as an Apprentice until retirement.
Denis loved his garden and enjoyed horse racing, especially St. Leger, football and cricket.
He was a keen fisherman in his younger days.
Denis leaves behind his sister Joyce and brother-in-law Malcolm,
niece Helen and nephew Andrew,
two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 20th August at 3.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Street, Staveley, tel. (01246) 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020