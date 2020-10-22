|
|
|
Mrs Denise Cunningham Renishaw Mrs Denise Cunningham, of Renishaw, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 63.
Born in Birkenhead and a resident of Renishaw for 43 years, Denise was headteacher at Clowne Infant School, until her retirement four years ago.
Her interests included spending time with her grandchildren, going on holiday, meeting friends for coffee and lunch.
Denise was predeceased by her husband Norman. She leaves partner Jaspal Singh, son Reece Cunningham, daughter Sarah Farrow and five grandchildren.
The funeral service has taken place at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Directors, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield (01246 570862).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020