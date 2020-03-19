|
Mr Dennis Barber Walton Mr Dennis William Barber, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 73.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Dennis was a supervisor at Trebor Bassett for 34 years, retiring in 1999 due to health reasons.
His interests included looking after his garden, cricket, spending time with his family and he was a lifelong Manchester United supporter.
Dennis leaves his wife Mary, son Martin, daughter Lisa, daughter-in-law Louisa, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Jack, Josh, Courtney, Reece, Max and Freya.
The funeral service takes place on April 1, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 9.30am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555) www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020