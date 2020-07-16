|
Mr Dennis Vincent Evans Clay Cross Mr Dennis Vincent Evans of
Clay Lane, Clay Cross has passed away at Morton Grange Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Dennis has been a lifelong local resident.
Dennis worked at the Clay Cross Company.
Dennis was keen footballer in his youth, later in life, he enjoyed growing vegetables and doing crosswords.
Dennis leaves behind his children Lynn Beresford, June Evans and Graham Evans,
three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
Thursday 16th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.50pm.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020