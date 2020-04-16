|
Mr Dennis Gray Loundsley Green Mr Dennis Alan Gray of Loundsley Green has passed away at home with his children at his side, aged 94.
Born in London, within the sound of Bow Bells, Dennis has been a local resident for 58 years
He was a Postel Officer for 40 years, retired 35 years ago.
He liked football, cricket and crossword puzzles, most of all his family time.
Dennis was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Pamela Gray in April 2019.
He is survived by his daughters Marion, Susan, Linda, son Andrew, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday April 21, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020