Mr Dennis Payne Calow Mr Dennis Payne of Calow has passed away at The Willows Nursing Home, aged 89 years.
Born in Eckington, Dennis has been a lifelong local resident.
Dennis worked as a Buyer to the Steel Industry until his retirement 24 years ago.
He enjoyed playing football in his youth and also played snooker and golf. He watches all sports on TV and had many happy holidays in Cornwall.
Dennis was predeceased by his wife Janet Margot Payne. He leaves behind children Ian Payne and Diane Watterson and one brother Harold Payne.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 8th October 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield,
S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020