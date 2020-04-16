|
Mr Dennis Stevenson Temple Normanton Mr Dennis Stevenson of Temple Normanton has passed away at home, aged 84.
Born in Szajol , Hungary, Dennis has been a local resident for 63 years.
He worked as a welder and engineer, retired.
His hobbies included reading, cooking, listening to music, motor cycles, travelling, especially back to Hungary.
Dennis was predeceased by his wife Maureen, he leaves his children Maria, Jeannette, Richard, Matthew and Lucy, five grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 9.30. Immediate family to attend only please. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmwood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020