Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
15:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Todd

Notice Condolences

Dennis Todd Notice
Mr Dennis James Todd
B Mus (London) Mr Dennis James Todd of Stanwood Drive, Walton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87.
Born in Stratford, London, Dennis has been a local resident for 50 years.
Dennis worked as the Head of Music at Matlock College until retirement in 1986.
Dennis also worked as an ABRSM Examiner between 1978 - 2000 and WEA Music Lecturer until 2010.
Dennis was actively involved in Amateur Dramatics as both Actor and Director. He was Chairman of High Tor Players, Matlock between 1975 - 2003. His voluntary work included playing piano for the blind, Alzheimers, "Singing for the Brain" and "Down Memory Lane". He was the Organist at St. John's, Walton and was a Theatre goer. Dennis enjoyed gardening and was a devoted Husband, Dad and Grandad who will be sadly missed.
Dennis leaves behind his wife Sheila, children Helen and Richard and six grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on Monday 27th July at 3.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, West Bars, Chesterfield, 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -