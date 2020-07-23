|
Mr Dennis James Todd
B Mus (London) Mr Dennis James Todd of Stanwood Drive, Walton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87.
Born in Stratford, London, Dennis has been a local resident for 50 years.
Dennis worked as the Head of Music at Matlock College until retirement in 1986.
Dennis also worked as an ABRSM Examiner between 1978 - 2000 and WEA Music Lecturer until 2010.
Dennis was actively involved in Amateur Dramatics as both Actor and Director. He was Chairman of High Tor Players, Matlock between 1975 - 2003. His voluntary work included playing piano for the blind, Alzheimers, "Singing for the Brain" and "Down Memory Lane". He was the Organist at St. John's, Walton and was a Theatre goer. Dennis enjoyed gardening and was a devoted Husband, Dad and Grandad who will be sadly missed.
Dennis leaves behind his wife Sheila, children Helen and Richard and six grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on Monday 27th July at 3.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, West Bars, Chesterfield, 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020