Mr Derek Baden Bird Barlborough Mr Derek Baden Bird, formerly of Barlborough, passed away at Autumn Grange Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Born in Creswell he was a resident there for 37 years the loved in Scarliffe for 8 years and in Barlborough for 44 years.
Derek was a miner at Creswell Colliery and then a shopkeeper in Creswell and Bolsover, he then retired as a manager.
Derek enjoyed ballroom dancing, bowls and gardening.
He was predeceased by his wife Brenda and leaves behind his daughter Linda, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place, today, 19th November at 10.30am at Chesterfield and District Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd., High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020