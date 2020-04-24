|
Mr Derek Boyden Holme Hall Mr Derek Boyden of Holme Hall, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born at Chesterfield, he had lived in the town all his life.
Derek, who was single, leaves a brother David, a sister-in-law Julie, a niece Rachael, a nephew James and great nieces Kira and Lottie.
Derek's passion was cars and motors which encompassed his working life as a motor mechanic. He took a keen interest in classic cars following retirement.
He also enjoyed caravan holidays and family breaks in the UK. In younger years he loved to socialise and travel abroad.
A burial service is due to take place at Boythorpe Cemetery on Friday April 24. A memorial service will be held later this year. Please contact the funeral directors in due course for further information.
Funeral Directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 238383)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020