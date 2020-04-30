Home

Mr Derek Meades Bolsover Mr Derek Meades of Bolsover has passed away at home, aged 82.
Born in Carr Vale, Derek has been a local resident all his life.
He worked as a miner at Bolsover Colliery, and at Remploy Chesterfield.
Derek had hobbies including gardening, watching football, walking, decorating, socialising and woodwork.
Derek leaves his wife Betty, daughter Linda, son Dale, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Ryan, James and Claire, great-grandchildren Ziva, Maddie, Daisy and Remi.
The funeral service takes place on Friday May 1, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 4.00pm. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
