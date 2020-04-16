|
Mr Derek Smith New Tupton Mr Derek Smith of New Tupton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 72.
Born in Chapeltown, Sheffield, Derek was a local resident for 16 years.
He worked as Chief Inspector (retired) for Bermuda Police Service for 32 years from 1970 to 2002, previously working at West Ridings Police from 1966 to 1968 and West Yorkshire Police from 1968 to 1970.
Derek had hobbies including darts, snooker and cricket.
Derek leaves his wife Josephine Smith, step daughter Crystal Howell, step son Eugene Burgess, son Michael Murdoch-Smith, grandson Dorian Minors, granddaughters Charlotte and Emily Murdoch-Smith.The funeral service takes place on April 20, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.50am.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield.
(01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020