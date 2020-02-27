Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick Cousins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Cousins

Notice Condolences

Derrick Cousins Notice
Mr Derrick Cousins Newbold Mr Derrick Cousins, of Newbold, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Derrick met his beloved late wife Doris in his teens and married in 1948. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and served in India during the war. He was demobbed in 1947 and spent the rest of his life as a bricklayer and builder until his retirement.
Derrick leaves sons Louis and Robert, daughter Diane, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on March 4, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Hanger Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -