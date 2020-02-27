|
Mr Derrick Cousins Newbold Mr Derrick Cousins, of Newbold, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Derrick met his beloved late wife Doris in his teens and married in 1948. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and served in India during the war. He was demobbed in 1947 and spent the rest of his life as a bricklayer and builder until his retirement.
Derrick leaves sons Louis and Robert, daughter Diane, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on March 4, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Hanger Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020