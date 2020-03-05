|
|
|
Mr Derrick Kirby Eastmoor Mr Derrick Kirby of Hare Edge Farm, Eastmoor has passed away at Calow Hospital, aged 90.
Born at Edgethorpe, Doncaster, Derrick has been a local resident for 56 years.
He was a Dairy Farmer who was interested in farming.
Derrick was predeceased by his wife Grace Kirby. He is survived by his son Stephen Kirby.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 1.50pm.
Funeral Directors; Birds Funeral Service, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. (01246 566592)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020