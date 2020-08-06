|
Mr Derrick Rose Renishaw Mr Derrick Rose of Renishaw has passed away at The Green Nursing Home, Chesterfield, aged 91 years, following a short illness.
Derrick was born in Staveley and was a lifelong resident there.
He attended Middlecroft School and began his working life as a Joiner at Staveley Works.
He then began a career within local government firstly at
the Environmental Health Department in Sheffield, followed by roles within
the Housing and Planning Departments at Clowne and Bolsover Council Offices.
Once retired Derrick maintained an active lifestyle and would
frequently be found mending, adapting or building things using his extensive knowledge and enquiring mind, and would often say that he wondered how he had ever had time to work!
He had a great many interests including gardening, and along with his late wife Angela, was involved in the 'Villages In Bloom' competition in Barlborough for many years.
His other interests included attending local amateur musical productions, organ recitals, brass band concerts, local and family history, reading, local planning initiatives, and was member of the Chesterfield Canal Society.
Derrick had been a lifelong dancer and although unable to participate more recently, he regularly socialised with his many friends within his dancing circle. Despite his years and until his recent illness, Derrick was fiercely independent and maintained an active social life. He was a supporter of a great many charities and
was an regular member
of the congregation of
Spinkhill RC Church.
Derrick will be very much missed by all who knew him and was pre-deceased by his wife Angela. He leaves his daughter and son-in-law Isobelle and John Davenport, two grandsons and their wives, Philip and Stacey and Peter and Nuala, and two great grandchildren, Ada and Finn, Derrick also leaves his son Simon Rose and two Grandchildren Samuel and Georgia who live in Canada.
Service and cremation to take place at Chesterfield Crematourim.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road,
Clowne, tel 01246 570862
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020