Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Taylor

Notice Condolences

Desmond Taylor Notice
Mr Desmond Taylor Clowne Mr Desmond Taylor, of Clowne, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice,
aged 95.
Born in Eckington and a lifelong local resident, Desmond was an Area Inspector with East Midlands Bus Company, until his retirement.
He was a musician and singer, enjoyed indoor games cribbage, dominoes, billiards, etc. He liked ballroom dancing and was director at Clowne Miner's Welfare.
Desmond was predeceased by his wife Rita. He leaves son Robert, daughter Linda Sharp, granddaughters Sarah, Samantha and Rachel, great-grandsons Charlie and Jack.
The funeral service takes place on November 11, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 13.50hrs.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -