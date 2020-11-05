|
Mr Desmond Taylor Clowne Mr Desmond Taylor, of Clowne, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice,
aged 95.
Born in Eckington and a lifelong local resident, Desmond was an Area Inspector with East Midlands Bus Company, until his retirement.
He was a musician and singer, enjoyed indoor games cribbage, dominoes, billiards, etc. He liked ballroom dancing and was director at Clowne Miner's Welfare.
Desmond was predeceased by his wife Rita. He leaves son Robert, daughter Linda Sharp, granddaughters Sarah, Samantha and Rachel, great-grandsons Charlie and Jack.
The funeral service takes place on November 11, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 13.50hrs.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020