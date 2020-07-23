|
|
|
Mrs Diane Russell Walton Mrs Diane Russell of Walton
has sadly passed away
on the 9th July 2020.
Diane lived all her younger life in Brimington, Common, then moved around the Derbyshire area, living the last 23 years in Walton. Leaving school, Diane worked at Matlock County Offices then moved to work at the AGD as a Postal Assistant,
then left to start a family.
She enjoyed cooking and socialising with her friends, dining out and loved shopping. Diane enjoyed supporting her son, Adam, play cricket.
She loved travelling,
especially cruising around the Caribbean. Diane leaves behind her husband Philip, son Adam, sister Marie and husband Stuart, brother-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Rose Marie Russell.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020