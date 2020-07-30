Home

Dianne Beaney Notice
Mrs Dianne Beaney Woodthorpe Mrs Dianne Beaney of Woodthorpe has passed away at home, aged 75.
Born in Nottingham, Dianne has been a local resident for 29 years.
Dianne worked for many years as a Carer at Willows Care Home and was also a housewife and loving mother.
Dianne enjoyed canal boating, painting and art. She enjoyed the Theatre but first and foremost she was a family lady.
Dianne leaves behind her husband Walter Beaney (Wally), her children Penny, Paul and Marie, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral took place at St John Baptist, Staveley, 1.00 pm, burial at Staveley Cemetery at 1.45.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT, Tel. 01246 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020
