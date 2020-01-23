|
Mr Donato Tranomontano Stanfree Mr Donato Tramontano, of Stanfree, has passed away at Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell, aged 80.
Born in Torre Orsaia, Italy, Donato was a local resident for 56 years. He was a retired gentleman tailor. His hobbies included sewing and pattern making.
Donato leaves his wife Maria Rosaria Tramontano, son Alfonzo Giovanni Tramontano, daughter-in-law Julia Tramontano, grandchildren Marcus and Daniel Tramontano. He also leaves his brothers Michaele and Lorenzo and sister Antonietta in Italy.
The funeral service takes place on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11.10am at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020