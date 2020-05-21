|
Dora Alice Hinde New Whittington Dora Alice Hinde of New Whittington, Chesterfield, passed away at The Grange, Eckington, aged 86.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Dora worked as a nursing assistant at Whittington Hall Nursing Home in Chesterfield for 10 years prior to retirement.
Dora loved socialising, going on holidays and spending time with family.
Dora was predeceased by her husband Peter Hinde, she leaves children Alan and Ian and daughter in laws Annette and Helen, four grandchildren, Max, Tom, Sarah and Lisa and three great grandchildren, Sophie, Tyler and Jack.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday May 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020