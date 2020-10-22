Home

Doreen Blant Notice
Mrs Doreen Blant Grassmoor Mrs Doreen Blant, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 86.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Doreen started her working life after leaving school for a solicitors, then became a machinist and later owned a shop in Wingerworth (Cakes at 3), until her retirement.
Her interests included cross stitch, crossword puzzles and gardening.
Doreen leaves her husband Stephen, sons David and Neil, grandson Jordan.
The funeral service takes place on Friday October 23, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
