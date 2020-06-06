|
Mrs Doreen Chappelle Chesterfield Mrs Doreen Chappelle of The Green Care Home, Green Lane, Dronfield, formerly of Newbold Road, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 87.
Born in Chesterfield, Doreen was a lifelong local resident who worked as a primary school teacher.
Doreen enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, knitting, needlework, walking, reading and pets, especially cats.
Doreen was predeceased by her husband Robert William Chappelle, she is survived by her children Patricia and Michael and by four grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Chesterfield crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Cats protection and Royal Osteoporosis Society.
Funeral Directors The Co-op Funeralcare, Newbold.
01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020