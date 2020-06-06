Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Newbold
276 Newbold Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 7AJ
01246 211 041
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Chappelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Chappelle

Notice Condolences

Doreen Chappelle Notice
Mrs Doreen Chappelle Chesterfield Mrs Doreen Chappelle of The Green Care Home, Green Lane, Dronfield, formerly of Newbold Road, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 87.
Born in Chesterfield, Doreen was a lifelong local resident who worked as a primary school teacher.
Doreen enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, knitting, needlework, walking, reading and pets, especially cats.
Doreen was predeceased by her husband Robert William Chappelle, she is survived by her children Patricia and Michael and by four grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Chesterfield crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Cats protection and Royal Osteoporosis Society.
Funeral Directors The Co-op Funeralcare, Newbold.
01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -