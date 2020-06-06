|
Mrs Doreen Dooley Clay Cross Mrs Doreen Lilian Dooley (nee Piper) of Clay Cross passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on May 27, 2020, aged 94.
Born in Clay Cross, she lived in Danesmoor following marriage to Albert at Clay Cross Baptist Church in 1951. The couple moved to Tupton before returning to Clay Cross 55 years ago.
Doreen leaves a son Neil, a daughter Christine, a daughter-in-law Sami, a son-in-law Harold,
grandchildren Ellen, James, Claire and Lisa, great-grandchildren Molly, Thomas, Max, George, Harry and Martha, sisters June and Gweneth and a brother Reginald.
She left school aged 14 to work at Dr Wells' home in North Wingfield and went on to work at Belper Mills and as a conductress for the East Midlands bus company, where her father was a driver. Doreen later did domestic work for doctors Hanratty and Hansen before becoming a county council home help.
Doreen loved her home and family life and also enjoyed holidays, bingo, knitting, modern sequence dancing and rides out after dinner with Albert. She also used to play the piano during family sing-songs.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11am on Wednesday June 10, 2020, with any donations given in honour and memory of Doreen going to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield (Tel. 01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020