Doreen Mather Bolsover Doreen Joan Mather, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
A lifelong resident of Bolsover, Doreen was a shop assistant, dinner lady, worked at the council offices and jam factory, until her retirement over 30 years ago.
Her interests included knitting, watching television, socialising with family and word searches.
Doreen was predeceased by her husband Arthur, she leaves sons and daughters Peggy, Alan, Jill, Maxine and Michael, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 6, 2020, Bolsover Parish Church, at 12.45pm, followed by burial at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020
