Doreen Parsons

Doreen Parsons Notice
Mrs Doreen Parsons Brimington Mrs Doreen Parsons of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 90 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Doreen has been a lifelong local resident.
Doreen worked as Sadlers Staveley Works, Trebor, Robinsons and Brimington Boys School.
She enjoyed family holidays at Butlins and going to Bingo with family and friends.
Doreen was predeceased by her husband Percy Parsons. She leaves behind son David, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service is due to take place on Thursday 1st October at 3.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in Doreen's memory will be forwarded to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020
