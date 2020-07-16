Home

ROBSON Doreen M. Passed away peacefully at The Green Care Home,
Hasland on 25th June, aged 91.

Wife of the late John W. Robson and formerly of Brimington Common, Doreen was a retired NHS administrator and prior to that worked for the GPO as a telephonist.

Thanks to the exemplary care Doreen received at The Green, her latter years were very contented and right up to the end she was taking an avi d interest in the world around her.

She will be greatly missed by
those who loved her.

The funeral has taken place.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
