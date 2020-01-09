|
Mrs Doreen Whiles Brimington Mrs Doreen Florence Mary Whiles, of Brimington, has passed away at Brimington Care Home, aged 87.
Born in Brampton, Doreen was a life long Chesterfield resident.
She worked as a pharmacist dispensary assistant at Frank Simms, Saltergate, Chesterfield for over 30 years.
Doreen was a keen gardener, enjoyed shopping, reading and playing scrabble on the computer. She enjoyed travelling abroad to Italy and Australia.
Doreen was wife to the late Raymond Whiles.
She leaves daughters Penelope and Catherine, son-in-law Mick, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
The funeral service took place on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at St Thomas Church, Brampton.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020