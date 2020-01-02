Home

Mrs Doris Evans Danesmoor Mrs Doris Evans of Danesmoor passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on December 13, 2019, aged 91.
Born in Sheffield, Doris has been a local resident for 60 years.
Working as a piano player for a dancing school.
Doris loved the outdoors and walking, she had a love of music.
First and foremost she was a family lady.
Doris was predeceased by her husband Dennis and daughter Joan. She is survived by sons and daughters David, Stuart, Ann, Ian, Stephen and Denise,
14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will take place at St Barnabas Centre
at Danesmoor on January 9, 2020 at 12.00, followed by burial at Danesmoor Cemetery at 12.45pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia UK.
Funeral Directors : Co-operative Funeralcare, 13 High Street,
Clay Cross, Chesterfield.
(01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
