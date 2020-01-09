|
Mrs Doris Glossop Staveley Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Doris Glossop, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 95.
Doris was a mother and housewife since getting married in 1944.
She enjoyed bingo, shopping, holidays and loved eating chocolate and crisps, also loving all her family.
Doris leaves her husband Mr Bernard Glossop, sons and daughters Maureen, Dennis, June, Kenneth,Barry, Jacqueline, Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 12 noon at St John the Baptist, Staveley, followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 232966)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020