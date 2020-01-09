Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetton Funeral Service
15 Ringwood Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1DF
01246 232966
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Glossop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Glossop

Notice Condolences

Doris Glossop Notice
Mrs Doris Glossop Staveley Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Doris Glossop, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 95.
Doris was a mother and housewife since getting married in 1944.
She enjoyed bingo, shopping, holidays and loved eating chocolate and crisps, also loving all her family.
Doris leaves her husband Mr Bernard Glossop, sons and daughters Maureen, Dennis, June, Kenneth,Barry, Jacqueline, Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 12 noon at St John the Baptist, Staveley, followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 232966)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -