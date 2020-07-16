|
|
|
Mrs Doris Reddish Bolsover Mrs Doris Reddish of Bolsover, passed away at home, aged 85 years.
She was a lifelong resident and was born in Barlborough.
Doris worked at Robinson's of Chesterfield and Prusmith in Bolsover and retired in the late 1980's.
She really enjoyed going to theatres, Tuesday Club, Thursday bingo, where Doris had many friends. She also loved well dressings and flower festivals.
Doris was predeceased by her husband James Reddish and leaves behind her children and their spouses Marion and Steve, Lynne and John, Paul and Gail, Mark and Tracey, Carol and Michael and Ian and Julie.
She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Doris' funeral will take place at Bolsover Parish Church on Monday 20th July.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF. Tel 01246 823355.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020