WINDSOR Doris Edith
(nee Lyons) March 16th 2020.
Peacefully at her
daughter's home in Abergele,
North Wales, aged 89 years,
formerly of Chesterfield.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Bert, loving mum of Liz and Jack, dear mother in law of Graham and Alan, cherished nanny to Nathan and Lucy.
Service took place at
St Asaph Crematorium, North Wales.
All enquiries to R.W.Roberts and Son, Plas Tirion, Kinmel Avenue, Abergele, LL22 7LW. Tel 01745 827777.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020