|
|
|
Mrs Dorothy Bagshaw Hasland Mrs Dorothy Bagshaw of Hasland has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 89.
Born in Pilsley, Dorothy was a Hasland resident for over 30 years, previously living at Sutton, Spring Wood and Temple Normanton.
She worked in the Accounts Department at Robinsons of Chesterfield, then became Secretary at Temple Normanton Primary School.
Dorothy enjoyed knitting, baking, dancing, socialising and holidays at home and abroad.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Cyril.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Funeral Director : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020