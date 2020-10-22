|
Mrs Dorothy Beresford Unstone Mrs Dorothy Mary Beresford, of Unstone, Dronfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
A lifelong resident of Unstone, Dorothy was a post office clerk for most of her working life.
Her interests included bingo, family holidays, especially to Rome, Italy, crosswords. She was a fan of Nat King Cole and Elvis.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband James William Beresford. She leaves daughter Cheryl Fox, son-in-law David, grandson Jake.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 20, 2020, St Mary's Church, Unstone, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Dronfield Cemetery, at 11.15am.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020