Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Dorothy Beresford

Dorothy Beresford Notice
Mrs Dorothy Beresford Unstone Mrs Dorothy Mary Beresford, of Unstone, Dronfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
A lifelong resident of Unstone, Dorothy was a post office clerk for most of her working life.
Her interests included bingo, family holidays, especially to Rome, Italy, crosswords. She was a fan of Nat King Cole and Elvis.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband James William Beresford. She leaves daughter Cheryl Fox, son-in-law David, grandson Jake.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 20, 2020, St Mary's Church, Unstone, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Dronfield Cemetery, at 11.15am.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
