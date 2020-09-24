|
Mrs Dorothy Briddon Calow Mrs Dorothy Briddon of Calow has passed away peacefully on the 17th September 2020
at Calow Royal Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Dorothy has been a lifelong
local resident of Calow.
Dorothy was a loving Mum to Jacqueline and John, loving Nanna to Andre, Georgia, Jessica and Callen. Loving Great-Grandma to Elissa-May and loving Auntie / second Mum to Julie, Darren and Paul.
Funeral Service will take place at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020