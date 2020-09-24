Home

Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
11:30
Brimington Crematorium
Dorothy Briddon Notice
Mrs Dorothy Briddon Calow Mrs Dorothy Briddon of Calow has passed away peacefully on the 17th September 2020
at Calow Royal Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Dorothy has been a lifelong
local resident of Calow.
Dorothy was a loving Mum to Jacqueline and John, loving Nanna to Andre, Georgia, Jessica and Callen. Loving Great-Grandma to Elissa-May and loving Auntie / second Mum to Julie, Darren and Paul.
Funeral Service will take place at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
