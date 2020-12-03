|
Mrs Dorothy Cheeseborough Creswell Mrs Dorothy Margaret Cheeseborough, of Autumn Grange Nursing Home, Linden Road, Creswell, Worksop, has passed away at the nursing home,
aged 98.
Born in Sutton in Ashfield and a resident of Bolsover for 78 years, Dorothy worked at Mansfield Shoe Co until retiring at the age of 60.
Her interest included bingo and holidays with family and friends.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Dennis and grandson Paul. She leaves son Dennis, daughter-in-law Sherry, grandson Darren.
The funeral service takes place on December 4, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 9.50am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020