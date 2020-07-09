|
Mrs Dorothy Drayton Inkersall Mrs Dorothy Drayton, formerly of Stanley Avenue, Inkersall, late of London to be near her daughter has passed away in Enfield, London, aged 94 years.
Born in Renishaw, Dorothy
has been a local resident
for over 80 years.
Dorothy worked as a nurse
until her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed dancing and travelling. Dorothy was a fully committed volunteer for
St John's Ambulance for approaching 50 years. Her rank was "Serving Sister
She was predeceased by her husband Sydney Drayton.
She leaves behind her daughter Patricia and son-in-law Colin, two grandchildren Philip and Suzanne and three great-grandchildren Chloe, Toby and William.
Funeral to take place at
St. John's, Staveley on 13th July 2020.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7AH,
Tel. 01246 211041.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020