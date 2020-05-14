Home

Mrs Dorothy Ferreday Hasland Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Dorothy Ada Ferreday of Hasland has passed away at The Green Nursing Home, aged 87.
Dorothy was a retired Post Lady.
In her youth Dorothy was a keen athlete and represented Derbyshire at hurdles. Later she was a member of a Line Dancing Club for several years. She loved to travel too.
Dorothy was wife to the late Frank Ferreday. She leaves her son Richard Wilcockson, one great-granddaughter, two grandsons and one granddaughter.
A private Cremation will be taking place at Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Rd, Chesterfield. (01246 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
