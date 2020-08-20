Home

Mrs Dorothy Field Bolsover Mrs Dorothy Field of Vale Close, Bolsover passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94 years.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident and was a boiler operator at Trebor for five years.
She enjoyed reading, crosswords and jigsaws.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Donald Alfred Field and leaves behind her children Mark, Dianne and Linda, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Dorothy's funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th August at 10:30am at Scarcliffe Church, St Leonards.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
