|
|
|
Mrs Dorothy May Forrest Hasland Mrs Dorothy May Forrest of Bank Close House, Chesterfield Road, Hasland passed away, aged 95 years.
Born in Sheepbridge, Chesterfield she was a lifelong resident.
Dorothy joined the Armed Forces in 1941 and served for the duration of the war. She had numerous jobs after for the remainder of her working life.
She really enjoyed knitting, the British Legion and in her later years she helped in her nieces hair salon.
Dorothy leaves behind her son Terence and his partner Geraldine, daughter Julie and her husband Leigh, 2 grandchildren Oliver and his wife Amy, Ashleigh and wife Anna and 2 great grandchildren Logan and Grace.
Her funeral service will
take place today, Thursday 27th August at 2pm at St Mary's
and All Saints (Crooked Spire), Chesterfield. Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020