Dorothy Grant Notice
Mrs Dorothy Grant Inkersall Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Dorothy (Dot) Grant, formerly of Inkersall, has passed away at Elm Lodge Nursing Home, aged 88.
Dot had numerous jobs over the years, including working at Trebor, as a cleaner and lastly at Dema Glass before she retired.
She liked socialising with friends and family, shopping, knitting and watching tv.
Dot was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Grant and son Paul Grant. She is survived by son Mick Grant, daughter Carol Turner, grandchildren Gemma, Lauren and Simon.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday February 17, 2020 at 16.30.
Funeral Directors; Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
